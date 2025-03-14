B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Penumbra (PEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.98% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is $315.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $357.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from its latest reported closing price of $260.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is 1,298MM, an increase of 8.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.23%, an increase of 24.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 43,485K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,496K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 23.65% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,330K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 23.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,266K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 56.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 21.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,246K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 20.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,137K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 17.55% over the last quarter.

Penumbra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.