B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Penumbra (BMV:PEN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Penumbra (BMV:PEN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.26%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.79% to 41,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,496K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 23.65% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,330K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 23.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,266K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 56.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 21.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,246K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 20.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,137K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares , representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 17.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.