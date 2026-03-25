B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Payoneer Global (PAYO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Payoneer Global (NasdaqGM:PAYO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.65% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Payoneer Global is $8.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 82.65% from its latest reported closing price of $4.73 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Payoneer Global is 1,093MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Payoneer Global. This is an decrease of 199 owner(s) or 35.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYO is 0.46%, an increase of 39.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.21% to 329,832K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYO is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 34,197K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna Capital Management holds 20,547K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,269K shares , representing a decrease of 22.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 20.39% over the last quarter.

AXA Investment Managers holds 13,866K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 13,762K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 213,933.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,436K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,254K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYO by 51.50% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.