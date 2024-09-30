B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of OSI Systems (OSIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of OSI Systems (NasdaqGS:OSIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.64% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for OSI Systems is $180.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.64% from its latest reported closing price of $151.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OSI Systems is 1,369MM, a decrease of 11.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 589 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSI Systems. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSIS is 0.18%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 19,272K shares. The put/call ratio of OSIS is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,179K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 10.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,014K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 4.37% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 750K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing a decrease of 7.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 3.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 525K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 6.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 407K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 413K shares , representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 0.39% over the last quarter.

OSI Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.