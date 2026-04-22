B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of New York Times (NYT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Downside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for New York Times is $73.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of $80.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times is 2,570MM, a decrease of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is an decrease of 438 owner(s) or 43.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYT is 0.19%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.10% to 154,624K shares. The put/call ratio of NYT is 11.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Darsana Capital Partners holds 7,659K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 2.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,374K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,713K shares , representing a decrease of 68.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,241K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,212K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,770K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 5,066K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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