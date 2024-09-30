B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Navient (LSE:0K5R) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Navient (LSE:0K5R) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.22% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Navient is 14.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.28 GBX to a high of 17.10 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.22% from its latest reported closing price of 15.49 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is 833MM, a decrease of 19.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K5R is 0.09%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 118,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sherborne Investors Management holds 29,450K shares representing 26.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,442K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,501K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K5R by 12.34% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,206K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K5R by 18.69% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 2,801K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares , representing a decrease of 28.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K5R by 28.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,533K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K5R by 18.26% over the last quarter.

