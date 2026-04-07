B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Navan (NAVN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Navan (NasdaqGS:NAVN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.80% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Navan is $23.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 90.80% from its latest reported closing price of $12.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Navan is 856MM, an increase of 21.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navan. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 5,800.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVN is 1.49%, an increase of 8,362,755.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 266,055,435.09% to 151,652K shares. The put/call ratio of NAVN is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C. holds 49,921K shares representing 21.20% ownership of the company.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 27,195K shares representing 11.55% ownership of the company.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 16,047K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company.

Cosmic Management holds 7,139K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company.

Napean Trading & Investment Co (Singapore) PTE holds 5,874K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.