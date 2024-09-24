B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of National Health Investors (NHI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 24, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.93% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for National Health Investors is $75.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.93% from its latest reported closing price of $83.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for National Health Investors is 330MM, an increase of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Health Investors. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NHI is 0.14%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 30,866K shares. The put/call ratio of NHI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,773K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 24.69% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,767K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 41.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,304K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,092K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,121K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,086K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHI by 44.18% over the last quarter.

National Health Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

