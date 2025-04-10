B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of MSCI (XTRA:3HM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of MSCI (XTRA:3HM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.71% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for MSCI is 623,83 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 490,72 € to a high of 695,92 €. The average price target represents an increase of 34.71% from its latest reported closing price of 463,10 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 3,122MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,988 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3HM is 0.37%, an increase of 53.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 87,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,334K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,132K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,121K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 2,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3HM by 1.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.