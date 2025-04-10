B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of MSCI (MSCI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.88% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for MSCI is $680.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $535.30 to a high of $759.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.88% from its latest reported closing price of $549.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MSCI is 2,890MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,988 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSCI is 0.37%, an increase of 49.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 87,829K shares. The put/call ratio of MSCI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,334K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,132K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,121K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 2,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 1.74% over the last quarter.

MSCI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

