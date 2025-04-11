B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of MSCI (LSE:0A8Y) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of MSCI (LSE:0A8Y) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,989 funds or institutions reporting positions in MSCI. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8Y is 0.37%, an increase of 50.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 87,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,334K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,132K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,121K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 2,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing a decrease of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8Y by 1.74% over the last quarter.

