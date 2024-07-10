B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of MKS Instruments (MKSI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of MKS Instruments (NasdaqGS:MKSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.91% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for MKS Instruments is $149.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.91% from its latest reported closing price of $135.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MKS Instruments is 4,016MM, an increase of 8.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS Instruments. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKSI is 0.32%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 88,137K shares. The put/call ratio of MKSI is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,563K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,084K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,922K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,491K shares , representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,670K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,367K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares , representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 77.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,834K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MKS Instruments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense.

