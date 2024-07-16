B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of MKS Instruments (LSE:0JWG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of MKS Instruments (LSE:0JWG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.64% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for MKS Instruments is 147.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 134.35 GBX to a high of 165.53 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.64% from its latest reported closing price of 143.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for MKS Instruments is 4,137MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS Instruments. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JWG is 0.32%, an increase of 8.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 88,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,563K shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,084K shares , representing a decrease of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,922K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,491K shares , representing a decrease of 14.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,670K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,367K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,577K shares , representing an increase of 23.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JWG by 77.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,834K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

