B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.44% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is $119.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.44% from its latest reported closing price of $95.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 18,964MM, a decrease of 20.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.25%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 193,956K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 12,941K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,525K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,723K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,567K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,110K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,130K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,180K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 80.21% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,218K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,213K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

