B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (LSE:0JVD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (LSE:0JVD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.27% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 119.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 90.62 GBX to a high of 138.17 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 24.27% from its latest reported closing price of 95.94 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 20,165MM, a decrease of 15.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JVD is 0.25%, an increase of 0.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 193,956K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 12,941K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,525K shares , representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,723K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,567K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,110K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,130K shares , representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,180K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 80.21% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,218K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,213K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JVD by 4.44% over the last quarter.

