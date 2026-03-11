B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:LGND) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.07% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $248.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.07% from its latest reported closing price of $221.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is 209MM, a decrease of 21.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 189 owner(s) or 29.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGND is 0.20%, an increase of 20.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.38% to 21,541K shares. The put/call ratio of LGND is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 995K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 644K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

Chicago Capital holds 561K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 516K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares , representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 82.31% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 507K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 84.40% over the last quarter.

