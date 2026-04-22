B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Life360 (LIF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Life360 (NasdaqGS:LIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.81% Upside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Life360 is $68.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $98.70. The average price target represents an increase of 42.81% from its latest reported closing price of $48.09 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Life360 is 531MM, an increase of 8.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Life360. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 44.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIF is 0.05%, an increase of 59.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.60% to 25,805K shares. The put/call ratio of LIF is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,153K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 36.60% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 734K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Allstate holds 725K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 592K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIF by 88.85% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 588K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 24.05%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.