B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (KD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $34.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $32.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is 16,219MM, an increase of 6.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.17%, an increase of 8.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.66% to 206,913K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 24,061K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 9,228K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,961K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 14.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,251K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,229K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 17.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,157K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,164K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 23.66% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,799K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,868K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

