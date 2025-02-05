B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Intuitive Machines (LUNR) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Intuitive Machines (NasdaqGM:LUNR) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.03% Downside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines is $18.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.03% from its latest reported closing price of $21.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Machines is 584MM, an increase of 186.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 50.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.17%, an increase of 60.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.80% to 21,280K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,723K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing an increase of 85.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 1,438.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,953K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,356K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company.

CPMG holds 1,241K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 933K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares , representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 195.40% over the last quarter.

