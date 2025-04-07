B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of HighPeak Energy (HPK) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of HighPeak Energy (NasdaqGM:HPK) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 155.43% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for HighPeak Energy is $22.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $33.08. The average price target represents an increase of 155.43% from its latest reported closing price of $8.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HighPeak Energy is 2,485MM, an increase of 132.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in HighPeak Energy. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPK is 0.12%, an increase of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 27,804K shares. The put/call ratio of HPK is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 13,885K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eight 31 Financial holds 842K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 714K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 16.42% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 586K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 560K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPK by 46.98% over the last quarter.

HighPeak Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas.

