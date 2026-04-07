B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.45% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Global Business Travel Group is $10.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $14.07. The average price target represents an increase of 74.45% from its latest reported closing price of $5.73 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Global Business Travel Group is 3,101MM, an increase of 14.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Business Travel Group. This is an decrease of 153 owner(s) or 47.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBTG is 0.41%, an increase of 35.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.48% to 276,689K shares. The put/call ratio of GBTG is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Express holds 157,786K shares representing 30.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 22,885K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,707K shares , representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 14.71% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 21,454K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,454K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBTG by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Attestor Capital holds 8,878K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company.

Monarch Alternative Capital holds 7,139K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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