B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Extreme Networks (EXTR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Extreme Networks (NasdaqGS:EXTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.07% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Extreme Networks is $24.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.07% from its latest reported closing price of $16.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Extreme Networks is 1,625MM, an increase of 37.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Extreme Networks. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXTR is 0.19%, an increase of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 152,838K shares. The put/call ratio of EXTR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,664K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,916K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 28.79% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 4,932K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,359K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,016K shares , representing a decrease of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 31.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,073K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 23.30% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,281K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,419K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXTR by 31.45% over the last quarter.

