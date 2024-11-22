B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () (DAVA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:DAVA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.70% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () is $38.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.35 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.70% from its latest reported closing price of $28.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Endava plc - Depositary Receipt () is 1,332MM, an increase of 78.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.67.

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Endava plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 15.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAVA is 0.33%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 44,541K shares. The put/call ratio of DAVA is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,691K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 49.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 92.93% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,011K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares , representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 29.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,378K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares , representing an increase of 46.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 56.07% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,263K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares , representing a decrease of 12.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAVA by 25.19% over the last quarter.

Endava Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and 'Other,' which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,624 employees (including directors) as of June 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

