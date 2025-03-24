B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of DT Midstream (DTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.45% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for DT Midstream is $105.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.30 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.45% from its latest reported closing price of $96.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DT Midstream is 1,049MM, an increase of 6.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,098 funds or institutions reporting positions in DT Midstream. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 13.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTM is 0.36%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.59% to 110,339K shares. The put/call ratio of DTM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,261K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,137K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 66.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,154K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 26.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,144K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 27.53% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,832K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 71.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,567K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,431K shares , representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTM by 30.36% over the last quarter.

DT Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DT Midstream is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, and compression, treatment and surface facilities. The Company transports clean, natural gas for gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a target of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. DT Midstream is among the first in the midstream sector to establish net zero goals.

