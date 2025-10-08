B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Darling Ingredients (DAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.36% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is $48.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.36% from its latest reported closing price of $30.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is 7,971MM, an increase of 39.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.31%, an increase of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 196,714K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 6,954K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,916K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 6.26% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,398K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,790K shares , representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 8.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,154K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 13.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,840K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,034K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,834K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 26.65% over the last quarter.

