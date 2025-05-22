B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Corporación América Airports (CAAP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.57% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corporación América Airports is $21.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.49 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 0.57% from its latest reported closing price of $21.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corporación América Airports is 1,400MM, a decrease of 24.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporación América Airports. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.45%, an increase of 19.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 25,547K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 13,622K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares , representing an increase of 47.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 38.65% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 1,585K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,186K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,947K shares , representing a decrease of 485.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 95.58% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 987K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing an increase of 56.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 1.28% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 934K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Corporacion America Airports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

