B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Comstock Resources (CRK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.36% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is $9.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.36% from its latest reported closing price of $11.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is 3,022MM, an increase of 120.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.15%, an increase of 4.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 110,568K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Key Group Holdings holds 12,125K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,150K shares , representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 28.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,235K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 16.27% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,985K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares , representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 3,490K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing a decrease of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,647K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares , representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

