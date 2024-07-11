B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of CompoSecure (CMPO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of CompoSecure (NasdaqGM:CMPO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.88% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for CompoSecure is $13.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 80.88% from its latest reported closing price of $7.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CompoSecure is 534MM, an increase of 33.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in CompoSecure. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPO is 0.15%, an increase of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 32,068K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPO is 3.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 6,229K shares representing 21.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,367K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 54.26% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 4,735K shares representing 16.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tikvah Management holds 1,850K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares , representing an increase of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 34.97% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,788K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 41.23% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,472K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares , representing a decrease of 89.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPO by 6.19% over the last quarter.

CompoSecure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.