B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Candel Therapeutics (CADL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Candel Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CADL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.46% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 148.46% from its latest reported closing price of $7.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is 25MM, an increase of 79,854.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 42.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.26%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.83% to 7,870K shares. The put/call ratio of CADL is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northpond Ventures holds 1,935K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 517K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 454K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 449K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares , representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 39.04% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 406K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Candel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Candel is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel’s engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens and creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform, and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform.

