B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Calumet (CLMT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Calumet (NasdaqGS:CLMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.38% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Calumet is $20.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 59.38% from its latest reported closing price of $13.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Calumet is 4,596MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calumet. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 32.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLMT is 0.45%, an increase of 31.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.61% to 36,709K shares. The put/call ratio of CLMT is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management holds 5,637K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,690K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%.

Adams Asset Advisors holds 5,356K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,251K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 37.28% over the last quarter.

Knott David M Jr holds 3,297K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares , representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 35.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,551K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 1,783K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 82.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLMT by 279.14% over the last quarter.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership and a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil and other feedstocks into customized lubricating oils, solvents and waxes used in consumer, industrial and automotive products; produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in northwest Louisiana, northern Montana, western Pennsylvania, Texas, and eastern Missouri.

