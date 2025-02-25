B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of BGC Group (BGC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of BGC Group (NasdaqGS:BGC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.53% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for BGC Group is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.53% from its latest reported closing price of $8.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BGC Group is 2,415MM, an increase of 11.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in BGC Group. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 6.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGC is 0.22%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 360,866K shares. The put/call ratio of BGC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,228K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,003K shares , representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 16,976K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,973K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 22.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,245K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,729K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 0.40% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 9,956K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 9,159K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,220K shares , representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGC by 55.43% over the last quarter.

