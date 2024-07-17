B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Axon Enterprise (LSE:0HKE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Axon Enterprise (LSE:0HKE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.81% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Axon Enterprise is 361.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 255.09 GBX to a high of 418.31 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.81% from its latest reported closing price of 294.54 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Axon Enterprise is 1,735MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axon Enterprise. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 5.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HKE is 0.34%, an increase of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.01% to 71,430K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 2,530K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,330K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares , representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 2.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,238K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 10.90% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,083K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,859K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HKE by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.