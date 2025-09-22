B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Aura Minerals (AUGO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2025, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Aura Minerals (NasdaqGS:AUGO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aura Minerals is $25.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.46 to a high of $26.47. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of $34.26 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aura Minerals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 23.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUGO is 0.21%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 2,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,169K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,285K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 25.04% over the last quarter.

BGEIX - Global Gold Fund Investor Class holds 137K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing a decrease of 160.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 57.68% over the last quarter.

APDPX - Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Advisor Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 26.06% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 57.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 235.92% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

