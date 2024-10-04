B of A Securities Downgrades Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Warner Music Group (WBAG:WMG) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 508 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warner Music Group. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 14.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMG is 0.26%, an increase of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.59% to 164,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,274K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 8,072K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares , representing an increase of 32.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Ako Capital Llp holds 7,464K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares , representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 2.97% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,644K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,647K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,384K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares , representing an increase of 95.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMG by 198.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.