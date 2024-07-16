B of A Securities Downgrades Visa (SWX:V)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Visa (SWX:V) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.21%, an increase of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.72% to 1,698,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,296K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,159K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 44,936K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,033K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,607K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,688K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,875K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,019K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 24,513K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,254K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 74.19% over the last quarter.

