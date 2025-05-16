B of A Securities Downgrades Virtu Financial (LSE:0A7X)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Virtu Financial (LSE:0A7X) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtu Financial. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 5.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7X is 0.18%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 89,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,214K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,208K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7X by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,704K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,781K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7X by 7.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,538K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7X by 14.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,080K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7X by 14.85% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 1,616K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,560K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A7X by 3.76% over the last quarter.

