B of A Securities Downgrades UnitedHealth Group (SNSE:UNH)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for UnitedHealth Group (SNSE:UNH) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 5,495 funds or institutions reporting positions in UnitedHealth Group. This is an increase of 139 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNH is 0.93%, an increase of 39.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 957,638K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,834K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,274K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 16.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,294K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,433K shares , representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,848K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,361K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 83.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,912K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,184K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,780K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,516K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNH by 16.98% over the last quarter.

