B of A Securities Downgrades Teekay Tankers (LSE:0EAQ)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Teekay Tankers (LSE:0EAQ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.90% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teekay Tankers is 78.93 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 68.99 GBX to a high of 91.47 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 66.90% from its latest reported closing price of 47.29 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teekay Tankers is 761MM, a decrease of 36.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teekay Tankers. This is an decrease of 422 owner(s) or 97.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0EAQ is 0.13%, an increase of 22.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.81% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSLAX - Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EAQ by 18.46% over the last quarter.

PMIYX - Putnam Income Strategies Portfolio - holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Harbor Capital Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fortitude Family Office holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

