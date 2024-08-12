B of A Securities Downgrades Sylvamo (MUN:88L)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Sylvamo (MUN:88L) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.22% Downside

As of December 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sylvamo is 50,49 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 44,44 € to a high of 57,75 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.22% from its latest reported closing price of 62,50 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sylvamo is 3,638MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sylvamo. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 88L is 0.21%, an increase of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 41,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas FRM holds 6,312K shares representing 15.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,394K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 88L by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,150K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,749K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 88L by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 1,684K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 88L by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.