B of A Securities Downgrades Super Micro Computer (XTRA:MS5)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Super Micro Computer (XTRA:MS5) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 413 owner(s) or 29.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS5 is 0.57%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.48% to 38,097K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,548K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 237.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,547K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,065K shares , representing an increase of 31.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 355.91% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,408K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 5.49% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 1,312K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,269K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company.

