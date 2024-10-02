B of A Securities Downgrades PVH (LSE:0KEQ)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for PVH (LSE:0KEQ) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.35% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for PVH is 129.43 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 101.20 GBX to a high of 183.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.35% from its latest reported closing price of 100.84 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 9,568MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 917 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KEQ is 0.22%, an increase of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 67,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,624K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,339K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 18.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,320K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares , representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 86.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,781K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 30.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,761K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares , representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 26.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,424K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 26.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.