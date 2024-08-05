B of A Securities Downgrades Proto Labs (LSE:0KRR)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Proto Labs (LSE:0KRR) from Buy to Neutral.

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Proto Labs. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KRR is 0.09%, an increase of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 23,773K shares.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,910K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing an increase of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRR by 15.83% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,748K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRR by 11.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 811K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRR by 17.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 659K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRR by 15.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 636K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KRR by 14.08% over the last quarter.

