B of A Securities Downgrades Prothena (LSE:0Y3M)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Prothena (LSE:0Y3M) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,102.12% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prothena is 56.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 21.80 GBX to a high of 124.65 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 1,102.12% from its latest reported closing price of 4.74 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prothena is 155MM, an increase of 12.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prothena. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Y3M is 0.10%, an increase of 22.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.31% to 56,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 11,584K shares representing 21.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,200K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,131K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3M by 86.77% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,220K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,504K shares , representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3M by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,456K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares , representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3M by 56.23% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,318K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Y3M by 2.03% over the last quarter.

