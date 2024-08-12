B of A Securities Downgrades Prologis (LSE:0KOD)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Prologis (LSE:0KOD) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Prologis is 137.86 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 117.03 GBX to a high of 162.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of 119.72 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis is 7,470MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KOD is 0.87%, an increase of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 968,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,733K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,313K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 34,186K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,257K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 87.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,080K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,004K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 28,788K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,598K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 4.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,284K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,573K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOD by 11.15% over the last quarter.

