B of A Securities Downgrades Progressive (LSE:0KOC)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Progressive (LSE:0KOC) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.52% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Progressive is 304.58 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 268.25 GBX to a high of 335.49 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.52% from its latest reported closing price of 288.65 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Progressive is 70,935MM, a decrease of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,926 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progressive. This is an increase of 144 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KOC is 0.59%, an increase of 748.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 600,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,351K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,556K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOC by 7.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,857K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,339K shares , representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOC by 7.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,679K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,418K shares , representing an increase of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KOC by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,615K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOC by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,455K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,479K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KOC by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.