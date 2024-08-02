B of A Securities Downgrades Microchip Technology (WBAG:MCHP)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Microchip Technology (WBAG:MCHP) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHP is 0.36%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 572,929K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,462K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,406K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,966K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,985K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 14,869K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,148K shares , representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,619K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,215K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,012K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,606K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCHP by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.