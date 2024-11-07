B of A Securities Downgrades Match Group (LSE:0JZ7)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Match Group (LSE:0JZ7) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZ7 is 0.19%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.93% to 307,753K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 13,612K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,065K shares , representing an increase of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 80.05% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 11,705K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares , representing an increase of 64.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 121.06% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,995K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,208K shares , representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,371K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,556K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 20.32% over the last quarter.

XLC - The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,443K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,994K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ7 by 14.46% over the last quarter.

