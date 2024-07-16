B of A Securities Downgrades Mastercard (SWX:MA)

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Mastercard (SWX:MA) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MA is 1.07%, an increase of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 819,759K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,175K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,261K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,595K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,932K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,042K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 1.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,791K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,228K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,558K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,741K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MA by 2.08% over the last quarter.

