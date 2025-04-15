B of A Securities Downgrades Green Plains (LSE:0J0P)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Green Plains (LSE:0J0P) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.66% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Green Plains is 10.91 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.84 GBX to a high of 25.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 192.66% from its latest reported closing price of 3.73 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Green Plains is 3,249MM, an increase of 32.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Green Plains. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J0P is 0.09%, an increase of 26.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 77,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 5,249K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,650K shares , representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 32.49% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 4,337K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 32.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,095K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,129K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,671K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 78.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 212.98% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 2,210K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J0P by 40.84% over the last quarter.

