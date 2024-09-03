B of A Securities Downgrades FORTEC Elektronik (LSE:0HQQ)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for FORTEC Elektronik (LSE:0HQQ) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.49% Downside

As of April 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for FORTEC Elektronik is 28.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 GBX to a high of 29.40 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.49% from its latest reported closing price of 28.70 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for FORTEC Elektronik is 101MM, an increase of 4.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in FORTEC Elektronik. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HQQ is 0.07%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HCINX - The Institutional International Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 127K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

